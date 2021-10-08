Reflecting on our national situation
Awakened this morning around 4, and after tending to usual business, unable to drop-off again because thoughts turned, as usual, to politics and the perilous condition our country is in right now. Two obvious reasons came to mind.
The first arose when Trump won election. The Democrat Washington establishment and media would not accept this, and adjust to having Trump as president. With enthusiastic help from national media they vilified Trump every day for four years. Unfortunately, Trump’s personality made this easy to do. Nevertheless Trump’s performance put the country in a very prosperous condition in most ways. Had his abrasive personality, tendency to exaggerate, and stretch the truth not been so obvious, he would have easily won re-election.
The second reason he was not re-elected is that large numbers of normally Republican voters, a large majority of them women, refused to value the prosperity of the nation over the nature of his personality. The entire rest of my family, excepting wife and me, hated Trump, and couldn’t imagine voting for him. Personality truly trumped performance! The lunacy of it all is now clear, and exhibited daily by every action by our experienced, but wholly unequal to the job president.
I have known for a long time, and often said, that there is only one objective that truly matters to all Democrat politicians: wielding power to control the country, regardless of whether we’re in prosperity or depression. If we can stumble our way to next year’s elections, their outcome will determine the survival of our nation.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood