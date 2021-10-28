Ready to ring — and sing — in the holiday season
After another year with the restraints of Covid-19, I note with great delight that several of Greenwood’s largest churches have found and employed some extraordinary musical talent. While natural talent is both treasured and admired, musical talent that has been trained brings with it its own special gifts.
Such is the case with Gina Jolly, the new director of music at Main Street United Methodist Church, Dr. Keith Jameson and Josh Harrington, newly employed director of music and organist, respectively, at First Baptist Church and Ethan Flowe, the brilliant pianist serving as music assistant at First Presbyterian Church.
This list is in no way a complete census but it is enough to hopefully promise a Christmas filled with the beauty of music — the restraints of Covid-19 notwithstanding. What sweeter music can we bring?
STEVE DRISKILL
Greenwood