Your column (AP story, page 5A) entitled “Black Americans doubtful on police reform” calls for amplification. Nowadays reform is called for in only the white community; never is the Black community faulted, and in need of change. These few words alone will, for some readers, be enough to condemn me as a racist; but please hear me out.
Do our many police forces all start their daily shifts anxious to interact with a quota of Black persons? Of course not. They are drawn to situations where illegal behavior is obvious or suspected with reason, regardless of whether suspects are black or white, male or female, mature or juvenile. The rough stuff is started when the suspect(s) won’t obey instructions, and too often leads to death.
What factors have led to the obviously unhappy racial situation that has developed? The main one is out-of-wedlock births. Fifty years ago each race had very similar numbers: 25 percent. Today that number has increased steadily to 75 percent in the Black community. Worsening the effect of this situation is that so many of these children spend formative years without fathers’ guidance and discipline. Reaching school age these children, boys particularly, form and join neighborhood gangs—far too often leading wasted lives of crime, incarceration, and recidivism--wholly wasted lives.
To these men and boys “cops” are the “bad guys,” girls and women for pleasure only, and fatherhood for “suckers.” QED