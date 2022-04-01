On behalf of the chairs of the boards of its 16 mental health centers, I write to urge that the Department of Mental Health be removed from the proposed legislation dismantling DHEC. If passed, Senate Bill 2 would divide the functions of DHEC into separate agencies, making DMH a “Division” of a new agency: the “Department of Behavioral and Public Health.”
The primary reason supporters of S2 cite is that DHEC is too large with too many different missions. Yet combining DHEC’s Public Health functions with DMH and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services would create an agency much larger than DHEC already is. Moreover, the new agency would regulate the hospitals and nursing homes that DMH currently operates.
We support any proposal that improves services for people with mental illness. However, a months-long study of the State’s public health, environmental, and behavioral health undertaken in 2021, comprising more than 50 experts, did not recommend restructuring existing agencies to improve services.
DMH is an effective, innovative provider serving over 90,000 adults and children every year, most of whom have serious mental illnesses. South Carolina, like the entire country, is experiencing an unprecedented need for mental health services. In the midst of this crisis, a massive restructuring of services and the disruption it will cause will not provide better mental health care for South Carolinians, and may in fact cause harm. As such, we believe DMH should be removed from Senate Bill 2.