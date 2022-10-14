Intercessors for Christ, Please watch and pray for healing of Christians in their soulish realm (mind will emotions) and the revival and evangelism to begin in our cities. We plead the blood of Jesus covers us with deliverance and healing of natural and soulish wounds. Pray earnestly for city wide repentance from the mayor’s office to the fire and police departments to the hospitals and administrative offices to the judges and lawyers in every sector and district. Pray against the crime waves, embezzlement, rebellion against Jesus in the school system, witchcraft on the rise, corruption, greed, haters influencing our voters registration boards, school boards, city council and bank and loan representatives. Mankind’s sin brings destructive forces of all kinds in our homes, schools and even nature is affected by mankind’s destructive patterns and misuse and abuse of natural resources. Some things can be stopped because of Jesus’s Intercessors of Faith groups uniting together in prayer against all forces of evil that plot to destroy mankind. Some things can not be stopped because of the refusal to repent before God and come out of sin. This nation was founded on Christian Godly Principles and the Holy Bible. There must be a reckoning and cleansing of the land. Afterwards there will be rebuilding, restoration, revival and evangelism. Christians lead the way to eternal values, God’s perspective and eternal Life. What will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul. Let us pray.