Voice of the people: Reader submits addendum to IJ view

Wanda Rinker
Sep 23, 2022

There are also unintentional litterers. I doubt someone deliberately threw an empty pasta box out the car window. Secure your trash!

SUSAN CAWOOD
Abbeville