“Where are we headed with Donald Trump?” First, there is no question that Trump injecting himself into the 2020 Georgia Senate races and is responsible for the loss of both of the Senate seats and control of the US Senate. Second, it is difficult to dispute Trump’s involvement in the Jan 6th invasion of the capital. Testimony from Trump’s closest aids put him at the center of calling for a march on the capital. Anyone with a brain realizes that a call by the President for nutty people to come to Washington was not going to turn out well. Think of all the people who’s lives have been ruined while the person who ask them to show up sits comfortably in Florida. There are problems with the House Committee, but undisputed evidence is pretty damming. Third, since the 2020 election Trump has been building a war chest pumping funds into House and Senate races of anyone who supports his theory that the election was stolen. A multitude of courts, many with Republican appointed judges, have thrown the cases out. Yes, several Trump backed candidates have won primary races, but Democrats have run ads supporting the Trump candidate because the Democrats feel their candidate can win in the general election over a weak Republican. Check out Senate races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The Republicans need candidates who will pick up and expand on conservative values. Candidate Trump would lead Republicans down a road to disaster!