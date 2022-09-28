"Our View" on September 17, 2022, titled "Precious human lives or political pawns?" is full of hypocrisy. You list three people, Greg Abbott of Texas, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Ron DeSantis of Florida and claim they are busing humans illegally and inhumanely.
All they have done is to follow the Biden and Harris philosophy, as this administration was the first to airbus humans all over the United States in over 900 flights, in secret and in darkness. Of course, these flights were not discussed at length in the majority of our national media. How many states did these aircrafts fly over and how many passengers were kidnapped? This is all B.S. and so is your article of liberal propaganda!
What say ye, editors?
Perhaps those who judge would do well to remember Matthew 7: 1-5.
" Judge not, that ye be not judged.
"For with what judgement ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.
And why beholdest thou the mote that is in your brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?
Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out if thy brother's eye.
Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye.