"Our View" on September 17, 2022, titled "Precious human lives or political pawns?" is full of hypocrisy. You list three people, Greg Abbott of Texas, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Ron DeSantis of Florida and claim they are busing humans illegally and inhumanely.

All they have done is to follow the Biden and Harris philosophy, as this administration was the first to airbus humans all over the United States in over 900 flights, in secret and in darkness. Of course, these flights were not discussed at length in the majority of our national media. How many states did these aircrafts fly over and how many passengers were kidnapped? This is all B.S. and so is your article of liberal propaganda!