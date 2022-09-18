On August 31, Lou Wynne published a letter excoriating the Biden Administration for — among other things —
1--calling out the former President's many lies (30,000 and counting).
2--"controlling a majority of the media."
3--using COVID to restrict Americans' freedoms.
4--going easy on "leftist??" groups and hard on January 6 traitors.
5--raising the national deficit.
6--releasing snakes on a plane—Oh, My!!!
Reality checks??? 5. The Biden Administration has dramatically slowed the increase of the national deficit, whereas the deficit grew steadily under Pres. Trump's poor management (Bipartisan Policy Center). 4. A Black SC woman arrested for BLM protesting in May 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison (Index Sep 6, 2022). Most Jan. 6 rioters are getting off with a few months. 3. According to medical professionals, refusals to vaccinate and mask have caused COVID problems to extend indefinitely. 2. Ever since spring 2021, the so-called "liberal" media have railed against Pres. Biden, wondering whether he's capable of the job. 1. Trump has lied too much to expend any more words on that topic.
Wynne might agree to a put-up-or-shut-up duel between Trump and Biden — a twenty-mile bicycle "race." Participants may be helped back on if they fall. Trump can ride a trike.
No electrics allowed — and if neither completes twenty, then whoever lasts longest wins. Loser must publicly concede on site.
For best security, I recommend Indianapolis Speedway. Eight times around makes twenty miles.