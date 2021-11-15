Reader finds fault with editorial cartoon use
On November 4th the INDEX JOURNAL PRINTED a CARTOON of Jesus Christ returned to earth having conversation with an elephant.
I am certain the IJ editorial board and OWNER approved the blasphemy of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Do you PEOPLE realize that this is not comedic IT’S the UNPARDONABLE SIN of BLASPHEMY?
I’m not surprised by Richard WHITING a ALLEDGED religious man who is apparently left leaning LIBERAL who hates former POTUS TRUMP AND Republicans just from the LIES and filth he has published and refused to correct?
If the INDEX is trying stay in business why keep editorial staff and REPORTERS that print BIAS, hate, LIES critical RACE THEORY etc.?
Where is the MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION OF GREENWOOD NOT CALLING IJ OUT NOT A PEEP. SHAME ON YOU.
JEFF WOOD
Greenwood