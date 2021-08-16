Masks do not work for anything viral and most boxes of masks will say that on the label. Cloth masks do nothing either.
Saying that wearing masks is patriotic is idiotic. Making mandates for wearing masks or distancing or fake vaccines is also idiotic. The fact is that all of this is really about governments trying to control the population. The Nazi party and the Soviet Union loved to change how the people thought about things with massive propaganda campaigns just like America has now.
This terrible fake pandemic was nothing more than a propaganda campaign aided by communist China and the communists in America. Several countries have opted out of the COVID cult recently and Sweden never joined the cult. It is long past time for America to stop this insanity. None of these mandates worked to control illness and none of them will control it now.
One of the manifestations of insanity is doing the same stupid thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
LONNY DANIELS
Greenwood