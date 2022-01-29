Could it be that the Republicans are getting a little ahead of themselves in regard to the 2024 election. Almost a year ahead of the 2022 midterms the Republicans have already declared victory and talking about the 2024 Presidential Election! I would submit that the Republicans better not take their eye off the prize.
Senator Graham has proclaimed Trump the head of the Republican Party because 70% of Conservatives support him. What has happened to the other 30%? Yes, Trump is building one heck of a war chest, probably $150 Million and will use it to support candidates who will run against any present office holder who isn’t a loyal Trump supporter. For instance Trump is already trying to punish Governor Kemp in Georgia because he would not do Trump’s dirty work in 2020 and Trump is getting involved in other races.
Voters need to ask themselves “do Republicans really want someone leading the party who’s primary purpose is to destroy anyone who disagrees”? It is difficult to understand how it is helpful to have the supposed leader of the Republican Party insulting everyone.
Any 2022 House or Senate candidate who accepts campaign money from Trump’s war chest will have the Democrat candidates using that as a powerful tool to win votes. If Trump injects himself in the 2022 midterm he might well cause the House and Senate to stay in Democrat control! God forbid.