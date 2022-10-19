It all started with the stroke of a pen. Joe Biden cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and his declaration of war on the American petroleum industry. He then imposed new, stringent regulations in the EPA furthering the war. The US was energy independent under Trump he also filled the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) using the cheap cost of petroleum during his time in office. The cost of everything has gone up, well before the administrations blaming it all on “Putin’s war” in Ukraine. We are all suffering under the regimes push to green energy. Nearly everything uses oil in some fashion, either in ingredients, the fuel to drive it or make it – everything. Biden has been trying to artificially reduce the cost of gas at the pump by releasing our SPR by as much as 350 million barrels and it now sits at a 40 year low. Biden says he will continue to release more oil from the SPR to try to keep price at the pump lower. This strategy is not going to work, they will run out of the reserve, which is intended to be used in a national emergency. Biden went to the Saudi’s begging them to increase production and now they have cut production even further. Biden is now begging Iran and Venezuela (even easing sanctions) for oil, yet he won’t come to the US producers for help. Biden has caused our inflation and refuses to acknowledge. Afghanistan, crime, inflation and the southern border too.