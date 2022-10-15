It has been stated, “ Everything rises and falls on leadership.” That is especially true here in Greenwood, SC. With the superb leadership of Representative John McCravy, our city has risen to be a beacon of light in South Carolina. John has proven his love and dedication for his constituents by the very platform he represents . John is unashamedly pro-life and has worked tirelessly in his territory and especially at the State House to write and pass many pieces of legislation securing life rights to the born and unborn infants in our state. Even in the midst of all that his opponents throw at him he continues to stand firm on his convictions and relies strongly on his faith in God.
John McCravy is a strong conservative who will soon be re-elected as the District 13 representative because he listens to his constituents and votes on the things that he believes that will improve the quality of every life in South Carolina. He is certainly not a lifelong politician that only tells us what we want to here. His record of life, hope, equality, and much common sense makes him the perfect person to fight for the present and especially the future of all South Carolinians.
Please join me next month in voting for Representative John McCravy to represent District 13 and to go back to the State House to keep Greenwood a beacon of light for our State.