Praises McCravy as beacon of light

It has been stated, “ Everything rises and falls on leadership.” That is especially true here in Greenwood, SC. With the superb leadership of Representative John McCravy, our city has risen to be a beacon of light in South Carolina. John has proven his love and dedication for his constituents by the very platform he represents . John is unashamedly pro-life and has worked tirelessly in his territory and especially at the State House to write and pass many pieces of legislation securing life rights to the born and unborn infants in our state. Even in the midst of all that his opponents throw at him he continues to stand firm on his convictions and relies strongly on his faith in God.