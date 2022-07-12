This letter is from an old man who has never owned a gun. My slim experience with rifles was limited to teenage firing .22 caliber rifles at an indoor range, later in Army basic training learning to fire the M-1.
What worries me no end now is the number of males with machine guns who are keen on using them to slaughter unknown fellow citizens, often including school classmates. So far this year among the 17,000 victims in our nation we lost 650 school children.
Halfway through 2022 our nation has had 250 mass shootings (4 or more victims) by shooters using repeating rifles, usually the AR-15, the popular civilian counterpart of the Army AR-16. There are very significant differences between these 2 weapons: the AR-15 fires .223 caliber bullets that travel 3 times faster than handgun bullets, have “needle noses” which splinter into fragments as they penetrate flesh, causing great damage to organs, and blood loss. Today there are about 20 million of these guns in our nation. Apparently our safe & sound Republican senators refuse to debate, let alone pass, any restrictive legislation on these assault guns counter to NRA wishes.
As a lifelong Republican I’m appalled by the entire senate’s kow-towing to the NRA. This behavior further solidifies my belief that all members of Congress go to Washington not to do what’s best for our nation, but what’s best for themselves: re-election, advancement cum party solidarity; & self-enrichment too.