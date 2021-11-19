Well would you look at that!! Greenwood County is going to hire a "Storyteller" (i.e., a Public Information Officer) with a salary of $58,260 ($12,947 from ARPA, $2,158 from EMPG, and $43,155 from the taxpayers of Greenwood County). Now we will have an individual to explain to prospective companies and individuals considering moving here, why it is that our streets and roads are still dumping grounds for all types of garbage and trash. We need that, because hiring someone to oversee the cleaning of the county does not seem to be working very well. That is not to say there has not been some minor improvement. I see roadside cleanup taking place. There are organized community cleanups. When will we see real progress? Do those in charge ever leave there neighborhoods to actually tour the county roads? I'll bet the mayor's and the council's streets are litter free. Maybe not. Can someone please provide SPECIFICS on what is being done? As they say... talk is cheap. Let's see some real progress. And, what is being done to PREVENT litter, not just remove it? Maybe our new $58,260 a year "Storyteller" can explain why this county continues to be one of the most littered in the state. SHAME on us!!!
STEPHEN DOUGLASS
Greenwood