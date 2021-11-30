We can thank the left leaning, lap dog media for "managing" news favoring Joe Biden and disfavoring Trump,"Big Tech"as well, plus their $419.9 million contribution to Democratic operatives during the 2020 campaign (how many votes does this buy?), the Democratic party continually bringing false charges and impeachment proceedings against Trump, the Obama-Biden administration spying on the Trump campaign (another Watergate ?), the complicit DOJ and the FBI and Trump himself for being an abrasive personality all combine to elect a bumbling, mumbling, stumbling dishonest and lying Joe Biden and equally incompetent Kamala Harris to the highest offices in the land. Even Obama said "Joe has a way of messing things up" and it has also been said that Joe, as a senator, always voted the wrong way on foreign policy. He is a man who won less than 17% of all the counties in the U.S., his campaign stops had a few handfuls of people and he seems to be doing his best to break this country's back. Consider Afghanistan, Immigration (laws broken, we have no southern border, hence no country), no vaccine mandates for immigrants, yes for the military and businesses, no transparency, proposing new taxes,alienating allies, increasing shortages, rampant inflation, destroying our oil and gas industry, promoting disunity, and increasing the size of the government. It seems his goal is to let more immigrants in so they can vote democratic and we will have a one party country like China, Cuba, Russia and Venezuela. Help us Congress !
LOU WYNNE
Greenwood