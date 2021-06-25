On entertainment and addictions of today
Gambling is popular with young and old alike. One researcher’s studies show the majority they interviewed see gambling as an acceptable lifestyle. The lust for winning is a strong addiction. It’s a very covetous practice, whether in the stock market, lottery or gambling casinos.
Many states have machines that display items for the young who insert coins, hoping to acquire a toy, only to come away disappointed. Studies have also shown winners don’t get the results they had hoped for. The desire to win has left some homeless and penniless.
Turning to the entertainment arena, how can the games, movies, sex trafficking give any form of enjoyment? Normal brain cells are affected and many will be affected by these abnormal and lustful desires. The maker of a doll most girls play with stated they would not let their child play with it. Anorexia has had a profound affect on a lot of young girls. May God help us in this crippled society.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six