I recently found a 2010 magazine article I had saved, and find it relevant to our 2024 presidential election.
It’s author had just accompanied a state governor 2 years ago as he campaigned for re-election in an odd way: traveling through all 92 of his counties on motorcycle or RV, overnighting with local families rather than motels! He was re-elected in a landslide. The article went on to make clear how this man governed.
It electrified me! Who was this odd-ball governor? Mitch Daniels of Indiana. In early summer (2010) Republicans had several “wannabes” competing for the presidential nomination, with none clearly winning. I wrote to Governor Daniels encouraging him join the race; he responded that he was considering a run, and would soon decide. That, he did; his decision was not to run.
In the fall the Republican situation was still unclear, so I wrote Daniels again, this time begging him, but he replied again: firm no-run. A not only good, but great prospective president was lost to our nation. Why? One wonders.
One likely reason is that Daniels had a wife and 4 daughters. Republican candidates have witnessed how Democrat politicians and their left-wing media allies vilify opponent candidates’ entire families to make life a “living Hell” for them.
Instead Daniels has recently retired after serving 10 years as President of Purdue University. Before his 2-terms as Indiana governor he had served Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals, first as VP , then president.
Hail to my Chief. Others have hailed him for throwing nickels around as though they were man-hole covers.