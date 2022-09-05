The August 31st issue of the Index Journal reminded me of Philip Howard’s book “The Death of Common Sense”. An example in the book discussed how lawmakers ruled milk producers in the U.S. must use stainless steel instead of wooden vats to minimize bacterial growth. Costs skyrocketed. U.S. milk production died off; the market bought milk from overseas providers – who used wooden vats. One IJ story talked about a new program in Greenville to keep guns out of schools. It pays kids $100 for every 30 days of not bringing a gun to school. Where’s that money coming from? Can’t people see the future attitude problems businesses will have with their workers? Resentment for not being rewarded beyond their wages to do their jobs. I have witnessed similar feelings of “entitlement” from my coworkers and subordinates. Matthew Hensley talked about bail bondsmen, not police, keeping track of GPS tracker locations for home confined criminals. Wait… The people that stand to lose money if their clients violate bond conditions are responsible for reporting when those violations happen? What sense does that make? How hard can it be, or cost, to rig a computer program matching a GPS tracker location in relation to a home and send an email alert to police if the tracker is too far away? My primary job through life was Maintenance Planner. When writing a plan, we asked, “What could go wrong?” and then modified it to avoid or handle pitfalls. That was simply common sense.