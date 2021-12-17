Not about doing good, it’s about power
We seem to always give ourselves over to the extreme rather than the moderate position concerning our issues. I guess that’s the downside to political tribalism. More often than not, detriment usually results from extremes. Eat and be inactive your physical health will take a hit. Don’t eat and be overactive, guess what, your physical health will take a hit.
Moderation allows one to exist in a state of calm and reason. Extremists exist in a state of emotion and reaction. Moderation promotes listening which will lead to understanding/empathy. Extremism promotes the opposite.
If possible, consider the following in a calm state of mind:
1) Every word that’s spoken by a Republican is not racist.
2) Democrats are not hell bent on taking everything away from you.
3) Neither political party is willfully attempting to destroy this country
One reason why you may believe these items to be true is that a Politian and the media has conditioned your mind to do so. Your extreme emotional state has been used against you. Why? This is the pathway winning. The days of good policy that benefits the majority are all but dead. The name of the game now is “control and power”. Now I can’ t say with certainty what this redistricting project is about. However, I can say this. If it’s about stacking the deck to win every time, the winner will have no one else to blame but themselves when things go sideways. Just something to consider.
MAXINE COLEMAN
Greenwood