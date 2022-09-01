The FBI’s raid on former president Trump’s home should remove any doubts about whether the DOJ and FBI have been politicized. It has been somewhat but not convincingly obvious they have been leaning left for a number of years until now. The Biden administration’s potential takeout of a political opponent and having charges brought against him before an election is mimicking Russia and banana republics. Look how far we have advanced towards a one-party socialist police state since Obama’s reign.
• IRS targets right-wing (Tea Party) groups for taxes. Ignores leftist groups.
• FBI attorneys lie on FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.
• Democrats continually bring false charges against Trump and his allies.
• Not charging Hillary and the Democratic party for their false charges against Trump.
• Ignore Hillary’s emails after 30,000 had been subpoenaed and then destroyed.
• A jury did not charge her attorney for lying when written proof was presented in court.
• Controlling a majority of the media.
• Investigating, and not charging, the Biden crime family, big guy, son, and brother when there is ample evidence against them.
• Not charging leftist groups for destroying property and businesses during riots. Putting January 6th demonstrators in solitary confinement.
• Calling parents who object to schools teaching CRT and sexual orientation to young children “Domestic Terrorists”.
• The government has learned to control us by Covid restrictions, raising fuel prices, and supply chain issues.
• Congress has raised the debt to approach unsustainable levels by passing high dollar bills and presidential executive orders.
• Thank you, Mr. Biden, for carrying out Obama’s wanting to fundamentally change America.