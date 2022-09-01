The FBI’s raid on former president Trump’s home should remove any doubts about whether the DOJ and FBI have been politicized. It has been somewhat but not convincingly obvious they have been leaning left for a number of years until now. The Biden administration’s potential takeout of a political opponent and having charges brought against him before an election is mimicking Russia and banana republics. Look how far we have advanced towards a one-party socialist police state since Obama’s reign.

• IRS targets right-wing (Tea Party) groups for taxes. Ignores leftist groups.

