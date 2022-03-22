Newspapers play a big role in my start to each day. I subscribe to three print newspapers – my hometown weekly, my local daily (Index Journal), and my national publication (Wall Street Journal).
Folks who depend upon TV for news are not only underinformed, but often are misinformed and sadly the misinformation is intentionally put forth.
After scanning my morning IJ’s front page, like Winston Churchill, I turn to the obituary page to be certain I’m not written about there and then to the comics to get me in a better mood to deal with the unpleasantries I’m sure to read about as I continue.
After the above detour, I settle into the editorial pages where the nuts and bolts behind the news stories are brought into sharper focus by editors, pundits, and significantly so by informed and questioning people in their “Letters to the Editor.”
The value of a print newspaper might possibly be brought to bear if a morning edition was delivered showing only headlines and no copy, welcoming readers to the morning news as taken from TV monitors.
So as those who depend on TV for their news are bombarded by repeated headlines, I settle into my chair and knowingly become informed. Having to resort to TV talking heads in absence of a Sunday IJ, however, is a bummer. Occasionally, by mistake or whatever, a copy of a daily paper from a city north of us is left in my mailbox, and the shallowness of local news therein for their readers reinforces the value of having our local paper and publishers.