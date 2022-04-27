How could anyone deny that there is a war “undeclared” going on in Ukraine? A sovereign country has been invaded by Russia led by a thug, Putin. NATO countries give Ukraine defensive weapons but hold back on offensive weapons! Evidently NATO countries are afraid we might make Putin mad and boy, it would be terrible if they did that. How many bombs and rockets does Putin get to fire into Ukraine killing thousands and destroying everything before NATO & The United Nations say, enough is enough. Seems to be an insane way to conduct even an “undeclared war”. If Ukraine does not receive the offensive weapons they need, ultimately Putin is going to take control of Ukraine, simple as that! Does NATO & The United Nations then say “we tried but our defensive weapons didn’t work” walking away leaving Ukraine to the will of Putin? Sometime soon, NATO & The United Nations need to face the fact that there is only one thing that Putin understands, POWER, and NATO members need to do, and use, whatever it takes to push this thug out of Ukraine. That might mean putting a couple of well placed rockets in Putin’s back yard. Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, they are a European neighbor who desperately needs help. The United Nations is a worthless organization, all talk and no action. A waste of tax dollars.