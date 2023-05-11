Decades ago a claim circulated around that “God had left us”, but the actions of this nation shows the world the reverse is real; “the USA has left God”! This nation that was established by God and was based on His Word with “FREEDOM TO WORSHIP” the LIVING GOD as we choose and not freedom from worshiping Him. He is the only LIVING GOD and all other’s are idols that exist only in confused and unrepentant minds of humans. After reading the Weekender (a part-time newspaper — like the old gray mare, not what she used to be), the evidence was there in black and white. The editor with an article stating that “everybody must get Stoned” in a free ad for his (assumed) favorite beer! MADD where are you? Businesses paying for ads, where you? Churches where are you? Then a reporter was complaining about abortion bills consuming all the time of legislators instead of a hate crime bill. What crime is not a hate crime? Except accidents, most wrecks are caused by DUI, drivers hating that they are not the only car on the road, etc. Abortion is about a human life. Unlike any other animal, God places a soul in every unborn child long before it is birthed into a sinful world. It is a living soul! Killing a living body with a living soul is also a hate crime, unless it is paying the debt for doing the same. Let’s turn back to the Creator of all life and be the nation He established!