As a new resident in the area, I am enjoying getting to know my new town. I was pleased when I realized that people actually spoke to each other in stores, whether you knew the other person or not!
While Greenwood gets visitors, the influx of selfish tourists does not seem to be as high as where I lived just a week or so ago — thank goodness. In that locale, the tourists seem to think they were owed something by the locals, and they often seemed to have no respect for others. Here, from what I’ve seen, visitors to this lovely town are so happy to be away from high-volume traffic, rushing crowds, too much hot air (both verbal and physical) that they are grateful to be able to take a deep breath and relax.
I’m going to enjoy living here. Truly, a breath of fresh air.
SUNNI BOND
Greenwood