More restaurants, retail will put us on target
I read in the Index-Journal about all the new homes and apartments being developed in this area. This is very good news and it shows the growth in Greenwood. Unfortunately, we have not shown any new developments in retail stores or restaurants. It is very difficult to shop locally when we have not improved in this area.
I have tried to shop locally, but unable to find the items I need so I shop online. It would be nice if we could get more stores to come into the mall.
It would be a plus for Greenwood to have more retail stores, like Target, and more restaurants, like Olive Garden, not fast food places.
ROSEMARIE ZEDIAK
Greenwood