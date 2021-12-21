Mid-terms could determine if US has a prayer
I sat down last Saturday to watch the annual Army—Navy football game. Pre-game was a prayer, followed by the crowd singing our national anthem. Tears came to my eyes as I thought “There’s a crowd of hundred percent who love the USA—sadly making it unique in today’s USA.
The stark contrast we see today to that scene: daily reports we see or read about of horrific violence perpetrated against innocent citizens of all ages.
The latest popular crime seen on TV as it happens is groups of thieves raiding stores, smashing showcases and throwing into sacks all the merchandise they can carry, and then running out and escaping wholly unstopped. These low-life got their ideas when summer rioters got away in the dark; many small businesses were ruined permanently. Now this has spread to big box stores.
Some bright government official said that business owners ought to have better security! Add to phenomena the “junior” teenagers who take guns to school to shoot classmates, or join gangs that try to kill rival gang members over drugs or just hate, the latter a sad specialty of my native Chicago.
Given all these forms of crime and chaos, who can deny that our great nation is coming apart at the seams?
If next year’s mid-term elections don’t start a reversal, we can join socialist hells like Cuba and VENEZUELA.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood