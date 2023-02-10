After the recent incident in Memphis, the question I heard most often was "how can a simple traffic stop escalate to a murder?" Actually, the answer to that is pretty simple if the law enforcement has been drinking or taking various drugs. Steroid use/abuse can also be a stimulus, and after seeing the bulked-up bodies of the Memphis officers, this is another factor that should not be ignored.
As a result of this issue, I started asking various local law enforcement if any type of breathalyzer and/or toxicology testing is conducted when there are suspected cases of misuse of force (especially death) by officers. The answer is "NO". Why not? I believe testing the officers in suspected misuse of force (especially a death) would help the general public realize that police (and other law enforcement) are held accountable for their actions. I am a firm supporter of the police, but we all know there are some "bad apples" in the bunch. Let's start removing these offenders if/when they are involved in brutality and/or death. If you are stopped by an officer that thinks you've been drinking or doing drugs, a breathalyzer and/or blood test is often required. This same policy should be a mandate when law enforcement is involved in egregious acts. I have already written emails to elected officials in SC, with this same message, and I encourage you to suggest the same to yours...if you agree with my message.