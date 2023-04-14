My grandchild attempted suicide while in Middle School. Does that upset you? Shock you? Concern you? Well, it certainly did all those things and more for me and my family. What was the problem? A crisis of gender identity was at the core. This child, an A student, wonderful artist, violinist was confused by who they were, gender identity, to the point of suicide.
With the loving support of family, church, school, mental health team, and medical professionals, the child was hospitalized, home schooled, and now has returned successfully to being a well achieving High School student. Fragile, yes. Still under care, certainly. But without medical support as part of the team, I would still be grieving for the loss of a child. And where was the role of the politician, lawyer, government on this team? Thankfully nowhere to be seen. They had no expertise to offer.
The article on the front page (April 10) frightens me for all the families and children who have experienced similar problems. It is just so hurtful to think our local Senator could be proud of his commitment to “protecting” children from qualified medical professionals.
It would be so simple if there was just man and woman, just heterosexuality, but somehow, we were all created, I believe, by a loving God. It is critically important to feel seen and supported by the community. When any individual is coming to terms with themselves, especially if outside the norms, these insecure individuals are truly traumatized by the political rhetoric abounding on gender issues.
Senator Garrett, please reconsider your outspoken stance of the SC Transgender bills. Lives depend on it.