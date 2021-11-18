I have always been convinced that the 2020 election outcome was brought about by various kinds of Democrat malfeasance, but have reluctantly accepted Biden as president. Very recently brilliant conservative Mark Levin has brought to light on his FoxNews program numerous crooked activities by Democrat operatives never before known to the public.
The essence of the skullduggery is multiple instances of so-called “dark money” sources funded by numerous left-wing groups and wealthy corporate magnates. The best known example is Mark Zuckerberg’s donation of $419 million that was used to balloon the Democrat election turn-out.
These phenomena came to light only because of Levin’s magnificent efforts.
Levin naturally concluded that having succeeded in their 2020 efforts, Democrats will employ the same, or perhaps enhanced techniques, in 2022 and 2024 election campaigns. If they are successful again it will ensure that Republicans will never again dominate Congress, or elect a president. Our once great nation will accelerate its downward slide into pure socialism that Biden has started.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood