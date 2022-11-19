I am sure I am not the only resident disappointed with the scheduling and lack of a Veterans Day parade. I also am not aware of how many veteran day parades occur in the state of SC. I am a native of the great town of Greenwood but moved to Columbia in 1980. I returned back and forth to be with family until 2004 of my return as a permanent resident. In our capitol city of SC, Columbia, the parade was a big event of pride and anticipation. The event occurred Nov 11 (Veterans Day) at 11 AM yearly. I am not sure if this schedule has continued. The public and veterans and military and government and children and everyone seemed to know that the patriotic event was 11/11 at 11. I attended a very nice Greenwood VD parade in years past. Recently it seemed no one knew when the parade was going to happen. I had to tell them. Even some veterans who were very interested. Not everyone is on Facebook and not everyone has a smartphone or WiFi. Newspaper comes out some days. I suppose citizens could be more proactive to keep up with veteran events. Don’t we owe our veterans the parade on their day? If there is going to be a parade. After being rained out, told “not to be rescheduled”. Why do many citizens not know of veterans’ events? Greenwood can do better and block streets if they really want to. They do for BBQ.