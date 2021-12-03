This past week I attended two events that heartened me.
l. The lighting of the Christmas tree at Lander. That entire complex was filled with young people; diverse in sizes, shapes and colors, joyful in unity and purpose.
2. The production of "Willie Wonka Jr." presented by Brewer Middle School, ACTS 8th Grade. I am astounded by the professionalism of that endeavor. The program lists an involvement of five Acts Fine Arts teachers, a tech crew of five and a cast of SEVENTY NINE talented eight graders.
The students had the thoughtfulness to single out and honor one congenial cast member as the, All Star Cast Member. The musical theatre teachers honored one student as the, Gypsy Robe Winner. That honor speaks of the appreciation for the dedication of one, not in the limelight but essential to the over all success of the performance.
My thanks to this diverse, hard working group of students and teachers. You hearten me. You give me much joy!
These beautiful young people are the future of this country. Surely we can insure for them a 'cleaned up' planet. And surely, surely, surely we can hand to them ALWAYS a government that is "of the people, by the people, and for the people."
My hope rests in these beautiful, diverse -all sizes, shapes, colors of the YOUNG who go fourth with joy, respect and dedication.
SUZY HOLLOWAY
Greenwood