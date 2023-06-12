If several of your child’s circle of friends were convicted of crimes by a jury of 12 people, and others had been indicted and were awaiting trial, wouldn’t you be concerned your child might be doing bad things too? When asked, your kid says “I haven’t done anything wrong. I choose the best of friends. Only I can lead them. It’s a conspiracy. People that hate us make up things and spread lies. They are out to get us. Trust me. It’s so unfair.” Would you unquestionably believe that? No nagging doubt after learning several of the friends admitted they were guilty? Would you believe someone you met at a store if they told you that? I wouldn’t and bet you wouldn’t either. So why do people suspend their common sense and throw away everything they know about con artist behavior whenever Trump is mentioned? Do they all personally know Trump? A Deep State thing? To name a few Trump associates having problems under (mostly) Trump’s DOJ. Plead guilty: Flynn, Cohen, Gates, Nader, Weisselberg, Broidy. Didn’t talk, but convicted by jury: Stone, Papadopoulos, Giuliani. Pending legal issues: Bannon, Navarro. There are more. Do you think the trooper that gives you a speeding ticket “hates” you? No. She is just holding you accountable for breaking the law. The Right praises Judges, DA’s, and the FBI when they investigate most criminals – but often slam the same when Republican politicians or verdicts against Rightwing viewpoints are involved. Where’s the fairness in that?