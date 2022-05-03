Wow, must be the Queen of England?

Oh no, not the Queen of England but the Queen of Drag!

Are you kidding Greenwood? Aren’t you bigger and better than this?

Believe me, I am all for protecting our four-legged critters. There should be stiff fines and extreme punishment for the abuse of animals.

Having said the above, ironically, I called the Humane Society/Animal Shelter on Saturday April 23 offering 500 books for a fundraiser, however, they do not accept books.

Shortly thereafter I opened up the IJ only to see the Drag Show that is coming to Greenwood for a fundraiser for the Humane Society?

The last I heard is that we, “South Carolina, is part of the Bible Belt”? Don’t you think this is a slap in the face for Greenwood and our Christian beliefs?

Our young people are having a hard time growing up in this time, being told they are a person not a boy or girl? Why would Greenwood want to add to this confusion?

The Inn on the Square has been deleted from our “go to place” as the referrals from any out of town guests.

For the folks that are into “drag”, go to Las Vegas, CA, NO, etc., as far as the costumes, one can buy lavish and exotic costumes on line.

What happened to the “wholesome family oriented motto of Greenwood”?

Disappointed and ashamed,

BRANDY STROUD

Greenwood

