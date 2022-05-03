Voice of the people: Is there royalty coming to Greenwood? May 3, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wow, must be the Queen of England?Oh no, not the Queen of England but the Queen of Drag!Are you kidding Greenwood? Aren’t you bigger and better than this?Believe me, I am all for protecting our four-legged critters. There should be stiff fines and extreme punishment for the abuse of animals.Having said the above, ironically, I called the Humane Society/Animal Shelter on Saturday April 23 offering 500 books for a fundraiser, however, they do not accept books.Shortly thereafter I opened up the IJ only to see the Drag Show that is coming to Greenwood for a fundraiser for the Humane Society?The last I heard is that we, “South Carolina, is part of the Bible Belt”? Don’t you think this is a slap in the face for Greenwood and our Christian beliefs?Our young people are having a hard time growing up in this time, being told they are a person not a boy or girl? Why would Greenwood want to add to this confusion?The Inn on the Square has been deleted from our “go to place” as the referrals from any out of town guests.For the folks that are into “drag”, go to Las Vegas, CA, NO, etc., as far as the costumes, one can buy lavish and exotic costumes on line.What happened to the “wholesome family oriented motto of Greenwood”?Disappointed and ashamed,BRANDY STROUDGreenwood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greenwood Humane Society Clothing Heraldry Ethics Drag Motto Queen England Punishment Submit a Guest Column If you're interested in submitting a Guest Column, click here. Submit Guest Column Guest column: What a difference books make! 41 min ago Andy Brack: Legislative session again is down to the wire Apr 30, 2022 Guest Column: Primarily about upcoming June primaries Apr 25, 2022 Andy Brack: Easter weekend shootings should be wakeup call on gun violence Apr 22, 2022 Make investments to cure the tragedy of Alzheimer’s Apr 16, 2022 Lakelands Connector Hospice to host 23rd annual Butterfly Celebration Apr 26, 2022 Saluda County Historical Society receives endowment Apr 26, 2022 Love uses art to give back to Alma Mater Apr 26, 2022 The Sesqui Series: Laura Lander brought ‘green thumb’ to Greenwood campus Apr 26, 2022 Latest News +4 LEADING OFF: Astros' Baker goes for 2,000th win as manager Heat's PJ Tucker makes huge impact in Game 1 win over 76ers District 50 approves strategic plan update +7 Rock Steady boxers go 12 rounds with Parkinson's +5 New design, mission unveiled for site of Tree of Life attack Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew restaurant is coming to Lake GreenwoodWoman killed in McCormick County wreckBatesburg driver dies in early morning wreck in Greenwood CountySame chicken, new location: Planning documents show new Chick-fil-A in the worksFrom Plum Branch to Pittsburgh: Durant signs with SteelersWilkie hired again as city manager under new contractFour Greenwood men face gun countsGreenwood man faces charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minorNinety Six man faces charge he sexually assaulted a teenAbbeville County dog mauling case will go to grand jury 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News High school senior is animal shelter’s largest private donor Sisters tackle turning century-old building into coffee spot 50 years on, Apollo 16 moonwalker still 'excited' by space South Carolina House chooses Murrell Smith as new speaker Clyburn: 'Nothing political' about using earmark process