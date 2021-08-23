Never have I been so ashamed of our president. The actions he has taken in Afghanistan are a disgrace. And if ever a man needed to be impeached it is now.
I am embarrassed and disgusted with what he has done in the past few days. He is not man enough to stand in front of our people and admit that he is destroying our lives and country.
All this is being done because he is jealous of the accomplishments of our former president. He got rid of all the good things our former president did for this country and has given us a country that is going straight to H***!
Jealousy — that is what is motivating him and he is a sick, sick man. He comes out of his basement and tells us a load of crap then scurries away only to hide in his basement. What kind of coward starts a mess such as he has in Afghanistan and then goes on vacation so he does not have to answer for his actions?
What kind of man speaks to his constituents and when he is finished just walks off to hide because he is a coward? How many times has he faced the cameras, told us a lot of useless crap and stopped to say, "God Bless the United States." I will tell you. Never. He is the only president I have ever seen do this.
JANET HECK
Greenwood