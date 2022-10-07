Why is President Biden deliberately violating his oath of office by breaking our immigration laws?
Why is he publicly ignoring it?
Why hasn’t congress and the media complained and tried to stop him?
Why is this “transparent administration” secretly flying immigrants around the country in the middle of the night?
Why are border crossers allowed to enter without covid shots and our military personnel discharged for not getting one?
Why isn’t more done to stop fentanyl from entering the country?
He has let 4.5 million cross which will cost U.S. taxpayers $20 billion/ year adding to inflation. You can’t blame V.P. Harris or Secretary Mayorkas as they are told what to do. If it were for humanitarian reasons, shouldn’t the normal reaction be to take care of our homeless first, not add to the problem? He is quietly building some wall in Arizona only because a Democratic senator there is up for re-election with no other wall being built anywhere. Obviously political. His only plausible reason is to give these immigrants enough and hope that they vote Democratic forever. If the Democrats win both houses in November’s elections, you can bet they will vote to grant these illegals amnesty, citizenship, and the ability to vote in our elections. Please vote responsibly in November.