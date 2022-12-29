The number two story on the #1 Right Wing focused news website last night was about a federal judge finding a California gun control law unconstitutional. The story was surprisingly missing this morning but Left Wing news says the Democratic Governor thanked the ruling judge. Huh? Why? The California law mimicked a Texas law in several ways. The section before the court said if sued, and won, you could not recover the cost of defending yourself from the people who wrongfully sued you. Meaning you could spend $100K defending yourself. That money is gone. Another person changes the wording slightly and sues again. Another $100K gone. A third person. Another $100K. The “other side” uses cheap lawyers and spends $20K each. You’re out $300K but them only $60K. You stop selling guns by choice or bankruptcy. The California law is about guns and Texas abortion. What will be next? Free speech? Driving a big truck? Regardless of your feelings about abortion or gun control, consider how destructive it would be to our society, and perhaps you personally, if such laws become normal. At the time of the Texas law controversy a Republican acquaintance said I was lying about the recovery provision. I quoted the bill and provided a link direct from the Texas legislative website for him to verify. Ignoring it, he clung to the misinformation provided by social media posts and stopped talking to me. And yes, Left Wing news outlets have their disappearing news stories too.