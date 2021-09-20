There is a battle raging in our land. The elite liberal left are funding it. Their agenda is to continue to cause disentation between races. They are in their glory when they see the riots looting : killing. They love it when people like Kepernick take a knee an others stomp on our flag an freedom of speech an constitutional rights are tromped on. These people do not want peace they are happy with bringing America down at any cost. This is short to the point wake up America only a fool would vote for evil which is what the liberal left is. Those of us who love our country our God prepare for the battle of your life. I stand for the flag an kneel at the cross. Praise God an His Holy
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood