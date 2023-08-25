Revenge is a dish best served cold. Wikipedia says: “[The USSR] was a transcontinental country that spanned much of Eurasia from 1922 to 1991.” “The dissolution of the Soviet Union… was the process of internal disintegration within the Soviet Union (USSR), which resulted in the end of the existence of the country and of its federal government as a sovereign state, which in turn resulted in its 15 constituent republics gaining full independence on 26 December 1991.” The United States consists of 50 states. Some hard-liners from the old USSR are angry their country broke up three decades ago and blame the USA for it happening. Ellen Gustafson encourages veteran involvement with the voting process. She said, “A great way to destabilize our democracy, if you’re a foreign adversary, is to get people to not trust our elections — the foundation of our democracy.” The Mueller investigation was conducted under Trump. It found, “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” America’s participation is critical to western democracies, NATO and other worldwide coalitions. We hinder the ambitions of Russia, China, and autocratic dictatorships. What a prize it would be for those despising the American Way if they could cause such political division that we dissolved into 50 separate countries. Imagine what chaos the loss of Social Security, pensions, federal grants, world food and trade agreements would bring. Who would care about Biden or Trump then? Help yourself and our country. Fight political extremism.