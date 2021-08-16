I was going to write a letter last week about the stupidity of persons not willing to get the COVID vaccine due to the fear of government control over their lives. I don’t know how to break the news to them, but that ship sailed long ago.
The government, particularly the federal government, has been exercising ever-increasing control of our lives since the end of World War II. What the feds know about each one of us on a daily basis should scare each of us. The information that is gathered by your cellphone is funneled directly to them. Folks should get the vaccine simply to attempt to break the chain of fear that grips our nation. Fear makes cowards of us all.
But then today (Aug. 12) I read your editorial. Talk about stupidity — I usually do not use such derogatory terms when talking about another person — however, your editorial warrants it. To declare that any person is unpatriotic because they do not wear a mask or do not get the vaccine is the crowning glory of stupidity. You owe all of those folks a sincere apology. As a society I think we have gone collectively insane. Let’s get a grip, stop the name calling and love each other.
In the interest of full disclosure, I am a vaccinated and proud conservative Republican. By the way, none of the charges concerning the Jan. 6 “insurrection” have been proven. I suspect there will be enough blame for everyone to get some.
LEONARD DAUGHERTY
Greenwood