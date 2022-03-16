How long do NATO countries stand on the sideline and watch the slaughter taking place in Ukraine to continue? There has to be a point when as humans we can’t stand by watching innocent people slaughtered. Probably no one can define that moment but it must come, and soon. It is easy to say the West should have taken preventative steps sooner, but that time has passed. No sense wasting time on “what should have been”.
It is easy to understand the reluctance to establish a “No Fly Zone” over Ukraine. Logical arguments have been made on both side, neither side is good. Appears that the best option is give Ukraine the supplies they need and let Ukraine’s take it from there. The down side is that Putin might move up a notch if Russian troops start losing ground and that changes the whole picture.
Trying to reason with a person like Putin is fruitless. At some point you have to stand up against the bullies of the world. However, Senator Graham might have gone a bit to far in suggesting someone should assassinate Putin. That statement by Senator Graham probably falls under the heading, “better to stay silent and have people think your foolish than to speak and erase all doubts”.
Ask yourself, have we gotten so accustom to violence on the streets of our own country that violence and destruction has become an acceptable way of life and we just look the other way? I hope not!