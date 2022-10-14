Wow! Saturday’s paper stirred me up. Demise of Sears—Roebuck seems to be in its final throes. George Will exposed the true nature of Russia’s sub-human leaders, past and present. Then I came to Andy Brack’s usual liberal nonsense, and decided to write.
Recently I e-mailed our 3 children, ages 63—66, all of whom vote democrat; I asked them, after acknowledging, but putting aside, Trump’s multiple personal flaws, to compare the condition of our nation on the day he left office to its present condition. None of the 3 answered; no surprise, as all refuse to talk politics with me. Since 2 of the 3 are women, they cannot put aside for a minute his toxic personality, so whatever else he does isn’t worth consideration. The son, apolitical, married in his early 20’s to a wildly liberal woman who, in their 8 years together, formed his politics for him while he concentrated successfully on sports.
My present worry is that there enough people unaware of, or willing to ignore, the following 3 gross Biden messes made in half a term, and re-elect him.
1—The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving behind billions of military weaponry and US currency, plus an unknown number of US citizens.
2—The open southern border that has and still is allowing more than a million (and still counting) illegal aliens.
3—Ignoring the current flood of fentanyl from China to Mexican drug cartels, and smuggled into USA and now killing hundreds of Americans daily.
We cannot afford this part-time, mentally deficient president!