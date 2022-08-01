This came from TikTok to a friend of mine to me via email. A new president, v.p. without a vote. This has happened before when Nixon appointed Ford, then resigned. As everyone knows the Democrats are very unhappy with their president and v.p. and the fact they stand a good chance of losing the midterms, the 2024 elections, and their power. So, just imagine the following: some very rich person or organization comes to Kamala and offers her a position to be a spokesperson to save the whales or something else for an unbelievable sum of money, say $100 million or so and she resigns the office of v.p. to be that spokesperson and rides off into the sunset. Then Biden appoints a new v.p., say Kevin Newsom the current governor of California (barely as he just survived a recall). After a short period of time, Biden then decides to retire due to his health. Newsom then becomes the president; and appoints a new v.p., say, Stacey Adams, the unsuccessful governor candidate of Georgia. Then one of Newsom’s first acts as president is the pardoning of the Biden crime family, Joe, his brother, and Hunter and they all skate away, rich and happy, forever free. Could be that he would pardon Hillary for any future charges brought against her. Wouldn’t this take a lot of pressure off of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the DOJ, and the FBI? This might make a number of people happy and a larger number unhappy. Just think, we used to laugh at the governments of the Banana Republics.