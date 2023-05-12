Voice of the people: Heaven gains a new star Wanda Rinker May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Heaven gains a new starThere is a new star in our Heavens — have you noticed? Look up, ah there it is — shining ever so brightly!God has placed it for all to see but one small town so full of love for their new star has the best view. “The Carson Star” will forever shine in the hearts of all those living in Ninety Six.May God bless and watch over the McDonald family.BRANDY STROUDGreenwood Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Voice of the People Be heard. Send us a letter. Submit a letter Most read viewpoints Our View: Lake Greenwood has no icebergs, but District 55's about to hit one Our View: Ninety Six oughta do something about its audit issues Our View: Is this the kind of world leader US wants to be? Aunty Pam: Best to make a clean sweep of this relationship Our View: On bar closing time, repeat offenders and trash