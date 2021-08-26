Hello Russia, goodbye America.
Putin appreciates Nord Stream II pipeline. Thank you, Biden, with a stroke of a pen you put thousands of Americans out of jobs. The Keystone Pipeline was a reason for affordable gas for Americans.
When an invitation is issued — "come, you will not be turned away, the gates are open" — you, Biden and the administration, are responsible for all the crime, the influx of COVID, the drugs, the deaths caused by above. You are accessories to the facts.
Vice President Harris, you are the root cause of the migrants crossing illegally into the USA.
Where are the children?
In the dead of night, buses, planes, etc., load illegal migrants and drop them off in undisclosed cities, thousands of poor people looking for Utopia. Why? All for a democratic vote which, by the way, is only for American citizens.
Biden, you and your administration are willing to destroy American values, our constitution, etc. for a vote?
Also, on another note, Pelosi, you are an embarrassment to the USA by giving 15% raises to your staff when most Americans can't afford groceries.
Why are haters of America allowed to walk the halls of Congress, known as the Squad? They shouldn't be allowed in the USA.
May God Bless America.
BRANDY STROUD
Greenwood