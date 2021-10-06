Haters of America need to go
Shame on you. Instead of rallying Americans, you too are helping to destroy America.
The IJ uses tit for tat instead of recognizing why and where we are today.
Why was the wall not completed? Why are our American workers not building the pipeline that would benefit America?
The current administration has tarnished America in 9 months and the world is laughing at us.
You condone what the Biden administration is doing to America.
Unless you have blinders on — what is your solution for the thousands of migrants crossing our borders? Illegally? Do the Democrats want votes so bad they turn their heads for time and honest elections?
The root cause Vice President Harris is you and Biden for allowing the debacle on the border. You invited all to come not to be turned away.
This administration is responsible for deaths in the desert, COVID has been brought into the USA, allowing drugs in the states, crime, etc.....
Paying folks not to work?
How much more wrong can be done?
Folks that voted for Biden were so full of hate for Trump they would have voted for the devil — and they did.
Now you know why your paper is failing !
Americans have to work together, pray together and try to return to American values, the Constitution and get rid of all the haters of America that walk the halls of Congress.
May God bless America.
BRANDY STROUD
Greenwood