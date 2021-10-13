Has praise for IJ, but says it lacks national investigative work
OK my cup runneth over with your praise of newspapers. I applaud ur Nat’l Newspaper Week and agree the IJ and other papers deserve such recognition; HOWEVER, I have issues with three areas. First, the IJ does a good job of local overage—given. Seond your Opinion coverage is not “aimed from the left, from the right, from the middle”.You do throw in an occational “right” opininist in but your are a leftest paper: you, I and your customers know it—check the contenct of LTEs. Finally and the main reasaon for my input is your champion of but lack of investigative journalism. To examplify: WHERE is your coverage of the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline-thousands of jobs lost, reduced oil within the US, start of Canadian oil sale to China. WHERE is ur coverage of Southern border crisis—thousands of illegal (illegal meaning aganist our law in case u and the rest of the social media have forgotten) immigrats crossings daily some carrying drugs, some cartel members, NONE vetted for Covid and some human trafficing. WHERE is the coverage of sensorship like Biden/China with laptop FACTS and partner revelations—polls show 17% of voters would not have voted for Biden should such infomation been available—that’s the elections investigative reporter! WHERE is your coverage of Prez’s Afghan withdraw againist the advice of the military and then worst of all executed by the State Dept—no experice evident by leaving Americans behind after Prez says none to be left behind. But do enjoy ur Newspaper week!
FRED MCGUIRE
Ninety Six