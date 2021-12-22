Has praise for community journalism
I am not a native South Carolinian nor a longtime subscriber to the Index Journal, but I have become a fan.
I have read many small town newspapers elsewhere. Some still exist but many have closed their doors. Many have become just local advertising pieces.
Today, December 13, 2021, your front page headline “Ten Things We Learned” about our state was a powerful piece of journalism that is the result of what small papers, when united in their purpose, can always daily compete with Big City papers. We should be proud that our Index Journal is one of this group. We should all appreciate and take to heart the “10 points” that address the issues of corruption, waste and questionable contact in our state. We all have work to do, and “10 reasons” provide an excellent list of your findings to guide us. Keep up your good work.
DICK COLE
Greenwood