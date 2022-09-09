Imagine for a moment that nuclear generation of power had just been invented and proven feasible. Wouldn’t the Green New Deal (GND) enthusiasts be embracing its advantage rather than that of their GND, due to the steady reliability of nuclear, instead of GND’s “on and off and who knows when?” To favor GND seems insane. Democrats, environmental activists, and young people are the ones who are most worried about climate change, and also likely to fear nuclear generation of power. Doesn’t it seem odd that their fear is based on our one and only accidental failure with nuclear: Three Mile Island in 1979, which caused no harm to people, but did change public perception of nuclear risk to human life.
France now generates 75 percent of its electric power from nuclear reactors, and plans to up this number. Americans interested in an intelligent alternative to GND are generally friendly to nuclear, as they want economical power that’s also around-the-clock reliable, which is impossible with wind and solar. What holds back doubters about nuclear is fear and superstition, which ought to be overcome by the reliability of nuclear compared to GND’s zero to half-day maximum to solar and “zero to who knows?” with wind.
The GND is ambitiously impossible hokum sold by elder dreamers to their younger generation.