Green New Deal not a great deal

Imagine for a moment that nuclear generation of power had just been invented and proven feasible. Wouldn’t the Green New Deal (GND) enthusiasts be embracing its advantage rather than that of their GND, due to the steady reliability of nuclear, instead of GND’s “on and off and who knows when?” To favor GND seems insane. Democrats, environmental activists, and young people are the ones who are most worried about climate change, and also likely to fear nuclear generation of power. Doesn’t it seem odd that their fear is based on our one and only accidental failure with nuclear: Three Mile Island in 1979, which caused no harm to people, but did change public perception of nuclear risk to human life.

